Chandrayaan-3: Nation holds breath in anticipation of historic lunar landing

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) headquarters in New Delhi was rife with controlled jubilation and anticipation at a special screening event for scientists, government officials, students and space enthusiasts assembled to witness this historic event unfold live.

By Shivani Bazaz  Aug 23, 2023 5:33:32 PM IST (Published)

In a momentous stride for India's space exploration, Chandrayaan-3 embarked on a mission to achieve a soft landing on the moon's enigmatic south pole. The nation holds its breath as the spacecraft's historic attempt unfolds, unlocking the mysteries of the lunar landscape that have eluded humanity for centuries.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) headquarters in New Delhi witnessed an atmosphere of jubilation and anticipation. A special screening event has got together scientists, government officials, students, and space enthusiasts to witness this historic event unfold live.

High-ranking government officials are slated to grace the event, manifesting the significance of this endeavour in India's scientific and technological narrative. The excitement within the auditorium was palpable, with attendees occupying every available seat, their eyes glued to the massive screen projecting the live telecast.


Experts in the field have pointed out that the window between 5-6.30 p.m. holds pivotal importance for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

During this time frame, the spacecraft's fate would be determined as it ventures to make a gentle touchdown on the moon's south pole. The mix of energy and anxiety in the auditorium reflected the nation's collective sentiment, oscillating between hope and trepidation.

Across the country, from schools to public spaces, the Chandrayaan-3 screening events united Indians in anticipation of this historic feat. The event resonated with a sense of national pride, as India strives to further cement its place on the global space exploration stage.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
