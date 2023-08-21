Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing will witness 'very complex manoeuvre', says former ISRO chief Madhavan Nair

2 Min Read
Anticipating the imminent arrival of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module onto the Moon's surface on Wednesday, former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair maintained a sense of cautious optimism.
He emphasised the intricate nature of the manoeuvre, stressing the essential harmony of all systems for its triumph.
Nair, who led the space agency during the launch of the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008, highlighted that a successful lunar landing would mark a significant inauguration of ISRO's forthcoming planetary exploration endeavours.
"It's a very complex manoeuvre. We narrowly missed it (soft landing on the Moon in Chandrayaan-2 mission) in the last two km (above the lunar surface)," he said to PTI on Monday.
"So there are a host of things that have to work in unison....thrusters, sensors, altimeters, computer software and all those things. Any glitch happening anywhere...we can be in trouble," Nair explained.
"We have to be really cautious and watch. Of course, I understand that ISRO has done enough simulations and also redundancies have been built in so that chances of such failure are remote. Still, we have to keep our fingers crossed," he further added.
ISRO stated that the lander module, carrying the rover within, is predicted to make contact with the Lunar surface at approximately 6.04 pm on Wednesday.
Nair commented, "Data we may collect from the (lunar) surface will be useful in identifying some minerals...rare minerals if at all, helium-3 and so on. Also, try to have some investigations as to what type of set-up we can have near the lunar south pole either for exploration or human presence. It (successful soft-landing) is going to be a big beginning for ISRO's next phase of planetary exploration."
