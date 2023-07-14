Chandrayaan 3 will land on the Moon on August 23 or 24, says ISRO chief

ISRO Chief S. Somnath spoke exclusively to CNN-News18 soon after the launch. He said Chandrayaan 3 will leave the Earth's orbit on August 1, 2023, if things go according to plan.

In an historic moment for India's space programme, the country's third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 successfully lifted off on Friday, July 14, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The launch was powered by the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket at 2.35 pm.

Soon after the launch, ISRO Chief S. Somnath spoke exclusively to CNN-News18. As per Somnath, Chandrayaan 3 will leave the Earth's orbit on August 1, 2023, if things go according to plan. He added that Chandrayaan 3 will land on either August 23 or 24 on the lunar surface.

"If everything goes normal then landing on the moon is expected on August 23rd at around 5.47 pm IST," S. Somanath said in a press release.

On the question of landing location, Somnath told News-18 that the presence of an illuminated source is useful for solar power generation, so the craft can take 15 days. "We are looking at a global signature that can differentiate between living and non-living planets."

"Chandrayaan 3 is a very important step... Landing this time is very important. Unless you land, you cannot take samples, you cannot land human beings, and you cannot create Moon bases. So, landing is one important step for further exploration," he added.

Soon after the launch, the ISRO chief informed the media that Chandrayaan 3 has successfully separated from the powerful LVM3-M4 rocket. The project has cost around Rs 600 crore, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, while addressing the media.

Following the success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate all involved. "Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!"

Meanwhile, celebrities and politicians from across the spectrum congratulated team ISRO. "Our collective happiness is over the Moon," said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. "ISRO’s payloads carry the dreams and pride of 1.4 billion Indians," cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.