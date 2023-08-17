The forthcoming phases of Chandrayaan-3 mission involve activating and validating the onboard instruments, which encompass three pivotal scientific payloads, the Lander will engage in two successive orbit-reduction maneuvres.

Chandrayaan-3 , India’s lunar exploration endeavour, marked a major milestone on Wednesday, August 16, as it edges closer to the surface of the Moon. As all the lunar-bound manoeuvres are complete by now, Chandrayaan-3 is set for the detachment of its Vikram Lander today, August 17.

Following a seamless fourth orbit-reducing manoeuvre involving the Propulsion Module and the lander component, including the rover, the spacecraft is now poised for the crucial phase of its mission - the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module, according to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Once detached, the lander will embark on an independent journey to achieve touchdown on the lunar surface.

The forthcoming phases of the Chandrayaan-3 mission involve activating and validating the onboard instruments, which encompass three pivotal scientific payloads, the lander will engage in two successive orbit-reduction manoeuvres. The first of these manoeuvres will position the lander into a circular orbit at 100x100 km above the Moon. Subsequently, a more intricate adjustment will bring the lander even closer, positioning it at a height of 100x30 km. It is from this strategic orbit that the lander is slated to initiate its final descent on August 23.

A successful Chandrayaan-3 mission will pave the way for India to advance its space technology and open further avenues for interplanetary ventures. It is comprising a trio of integral components - a lander module, a propulsion module and a rover - the mission is equipped with new technologies essential for interplanetary expeditions. As outlined by ISRO, the lander's core objective is to achieve a soft landing on a designated lunar site, facilitating the rover's deployment.

The rover, while manoeuvrings across the lunar terrain, will perform critical in-situ chemical analyses of the lunar surface. The lander and rover are equipped with scientific payloads to conduct vital experiments on the Moon and have a mission life aligned with one lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days.

The separation between the two modules will be succeeded by a sequence of intricate braking manoeuvres.