Chandrayaan-3 mission countdown begins less than 26 hours ahead of launch

India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is set to launch on July 14, with a scheduled landing on the moon in late August.

India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday, July 14, at 2:35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. A countdown to the event has officially begun and scientists from ISRO visited multiple temples a day before the much-awaited launch.

Leading up to the big moment, the ISRO has commenced a 26-hour countdown to the launch starting at 1:05 pm on Thursday, July 13.

"LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Mission Readiness Review is completed. The board has authorised the launch. The countdown begins tomorrow," the ISRO tweeted on Thursday.

The launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will be streamed live on ISRO’s website, Doordarshan channel and the space agency’s official YouTube channel.

The live streaming will begin at 2 pm Indian Standard Time and the launch is slated for 2:35 pm on July 14.

The lander and rover are expected to land on the moon on August 23 or 24, depending on the sunrise on the moon, the ISRO explained. "When we are landing, sunlight must be there," they said.

Ahead of the launch NASA scientist Amitabha Ghosh commended ISRO's efforts and said that India having signed the Artemis Accord is a "positive sign."

"As part of the Artemis Program, the US will go to the Moon hopefully to set up a permanent base there. It will be strategically important if India is able to be a part of this global effort," Gosh said.

He also noted that the ISRO team faces its "greatest challenge" is orchestrating a soft landing on the mood, for which they need to detect the ground and land at the right angle.

ISRO team visits Tirupathi temple

A day ahead of the launch of Chandrayaan-3, the ISRO team visited the temples in Andhra Pradesh with a miniature model of the lander and rover.

The scientists offered prayers at the Tirupathi Temple, Venkatachalapathy Temple and Sri Chengalamma Temple. The team included Shantanu Bhatwadekar, the scientific secretary of ISRO, and chief S Somanath.

"I pray that everything goes well and it lands on the moon on August 23 onwards any day," Somanath said.

About Chandrayaan-3

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the successor of the Chandrayaan-2, which crash-landed on the moon after a failed soft landing in 2019.

The capsule of the Chandrayaan-3 will be carried by the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk-III) or LVM3.

ISRO successfully integrated the space capsule with the GSLV Mk-III on July 5, while on Tuesday the space agency successfully completed a 24-hour "launch rehearsal" simulating the entire launch preparation for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.