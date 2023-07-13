Chandrayaan-3 mission countdown begins less than 26 hours ahead of launch

India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is set to launch on July 14, with a scheduled landing on the moon in late August. Prior to the launch, ISRO scientists visited temples in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers for the mission's success.

India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday, July 14, at 2:35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. A countdown to the event has officially begun and scientists from ISRO visited multiple temples a day before the much-awaited launch.

Leading up to the big moment, the ISRO has commenced a 26-hour countdown to the launch starting at 1:05 pm on Thursday, July 13.

"LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Mission Readiness Review is completed. The board has authorised the launch. The countdown begins tomorrow," the ISRO tweeted on Thursday.