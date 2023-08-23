Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing sets YouTube history with record-breaking livestream

In a monumental feat that has etched its name in YouTube history, the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3 has captivated the world's attention.

Embarking on a 40-day odyssey from the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has orchestrated a flawless lunar landing on Wednesday (August 23), marking a significant milestone in India's third lunar expedition.

The live broadcast of the landing on YouTube witnessed an astounding convergence of over 8 million viewers.

The official television viewership figures are yet to be released, but as social media accounts suggest, the live stream has obliterated all prior records for live viewership across any YouTube channel worldwide.

This remarkable achievement does not surpass the previous YouTube record of 6.1 million viewers during the Brazil vs. Croatia match in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The journey, spanning from its launch in July to the current lunar landing endeavor, underscores the remarkable progress of India's lunar exploration ambitions.

The video's impact continues to reverberate, amassing an impressive 55 million views on YouTube at the time of publishing this copy, solidifying its place as a testament to the global fascination with space exploration.