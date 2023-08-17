Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Vikram lander to separate from propulsion module today

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE | How much did India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission cost?
With an estimated budget of Rs 615 crore, Chandrayaan-3 is said to be one of the most cost-effective space missions as compared to its predecessors. Read more here.
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Why is India targeting the Moon's south pole?
The south pole of the moon has always ‘excited’ scientists because of an abundance of water and ice. It is assumed that water in this region could be used to sustain future manned explorations deeper into space in the form of rocket fuel and also as a source of water for the landing astronauts. Read more here.
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: What comes after Vikram lander detaches today?
As all the lunar-bound manoeuvres are completed, Chandrayaan-3 is now set for the detachment of its Vikram lander today, August 17.
The separation between the two modules will be succeeded by a sequence of intricate braking manoeuvres. Read more here.
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Is India or Russia likely to win the space race?
Russia's Luna-25 and India's Chandrayaan-3 are in a tight race to make a soft landing on the south pole of the Moon for the first time. Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14. Nearly a month after, Russia's lunar mission lifted off on August 12.
However, speculations are rife that Russia's mission could steal Chandrayaan-3's thunder and land on the Moon's south pole first. Read more here
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | When will India’s Moon mission land?
After completing, its last Moon-bound manoeuvre yesterday, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft’s Vikram lander will detach from the propulsion module today. It is scheduled to land on August 23, less than a week from today.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | What is Russia’s Luna mission?
A rocket carrying a lunar landing craft blasted off Friday on Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years.
The launch from Russia’s spaceport in the Far East of the Luna-25 craft to the moon is Russia’s first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. Read more here.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | About Russia's simultaneous lunar mission
Russia launched its first lunar landing spacecraft since 1976, on August 11 in a race with India to the south pole of the Moon.
The proximity, and possible overlap, of Russia and India's landing dates — August 21-23 for Luna-25 and August 23-24 for Chandrayaan-3 — has intensified global attention. Read more here for updates on the two.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | What's new in Vikram lander as compared to Chandrayaan-2?
The Vikram lander module of Chandrayaan-3 is 280 kg heavier than from India's previous lunar mission to accommodate more fuel for a precise, and hopefully successful, moon landing.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | When will the Vikram lander module separate?
Separation of the lander module (Vikram) from the propulsion module is planned for August 17, 2023, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted.
However, no time has been specified.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | Vikram lander to separate today: Who is it named after?
The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is called Vikram, named after cosmic ray scientist Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971), who is widely regarded as the founder of the Indian space programme.
Sarabhai has served as the Chairman of Indian National Committee for Space Research and Indian Space Research Organisation and chairperson of the Atomic Energy Commission of India. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 1966 and the Padma Vibhushan (posthumously) in 1972.
The same name was given to the Chandrayaan-2 lander which failed to secure a landing on the Moon in 2019 and instead crash-landed.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | Vikram to continue solo journey today
After yesterday's successful firing, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will gear up for the propulsion and lander modules to separate for their solo journeys.
The Vikram lander will separate from the propulsion module sometime today, ISRO said.