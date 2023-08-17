Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | Vikram lander to separate from propulsion module today

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | When will India’s Moon mission land?
After completing, its last Moon-bound manoeuvre yesterday, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft’s Vikram lander will detach from the propulsion module today. It is scheduled to land on August 23, less than a week from today.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | What is Russia’s Luna mission?
A rocket carrying a lunar landing craft blasted off Friday on Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years.
The launch from Russia’s spaceport in the Far East of the Luna-25 craft to the moon is Russia’s first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. Read more here.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | About Russia's simultaneous lunar mission
Russia launched its first lunar landing spacecraft since 1976, on August 11 in a race with India to the south pole of the Moon.
The proximity, and possible overlap, of Russia and India's landing dates — August 21-23 for Luna-25 and August 23-24 for Chandrayaan-3 — has intensified global attention. Read more here for updates on the two.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | What's new in Vikram lander as compared to Chandrayaan-2?
The Vikram lander module of Chandrayaan-3 is 280 kg heavier than from India's previous lunar mission to accommodate more fuel for a precise, and hopefully successful, moon landing.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | When will the Vikram lander module separate?
Separation of the lander module (Vikram) from the propulsion module is planned for August 17, 2023, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted.
However, no time has been specified.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | Vikram lander to separate today: Who is it named after?
The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is called Vikram, named after cosmic ray scientist Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971), who is widely regarded as the founder of the Indian space programme.
Sarabhai has served as the Chairman of Indian National Committee for Space Research and Indian Space Research Organisation and chairperson of the Atomic Energy Commission of India. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 1966 and the Padma Vibhushan (posthumously) in 1972.
The same name was given to the Chandrayaan-2 lander which failed to secure a landing on the Moon in 2019 and instead crash-landed.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | Vikram to continue solo journey today
After yesterday's successful firing, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will gear up for the propulsion and lander modules to separate for their solo journeys.
The Vikram lander will separate from the propulsion module sometime today, ISRO said.