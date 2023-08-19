Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: Lander module is now 157 km away from Moon, second deboosting scheduled tomorrow

WATCH | View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module
Chandrayaan-3 vs Russia Luna-25 mission | How close are they to Moon's south pole
According to reports citing Roscosmos, the Russian spacecraft is likely to land on the moon on Monday — two days before Chandrayaan-3. Meanwhile, as of August 19, Chandrayaan-3's lander module is 157 km away from the Moon. On August 18, the detached lander module underwent the first deboosting, reducing its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. The second deboosting is scheduled on August 20. Tap to read details here
Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: Lander set for second deboosting scheduled tommorow | What does 'deboosting' mean?
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will perform "second deboosting operation is scheduled around 2 am on August 20, 2023". But what is "deboosting"? It is simply a process of slowing down.
"Deboosting" is part of Chandrayaan-3's final preparations before it lands on the Moon's surface on August 23. The maneuver involves reducing the spacecraft's thrust in order to achieve a stable orbit, India Today reported.
Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: Vikram lander is now is now 157 km away from Moon
The Indian space agency said on Friday that the lunar module "reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km" after undergoing first "deboosting" around 4 pm.
Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: ISRO successfully 'deboosts' Vikram lander
Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday, August 18, successfully performed the first deboosting of the Vikram lander as Chandrayaan-3 begins its final countdown to a successful Moon landing. The lander module — comprising the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover — underwent a deboosting to place it in an orbit, where the perilune (the orbit's closest point to the Moon) is 30 km and apolune (farthest point from the Moon) is 100 km.