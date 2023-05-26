The mission objective of Chandrayaan-3, as mentioned on the ISRO official website, is to have a safe and soft landing on the moon, followed by a rover to conduct the in-situ experiments on the moon.

After the failure of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, the Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO) is all set to launch its follow-up mission Chandrayaan-3 to reach the dark surface of the moon. Reports are suggesting that it is expected to take off on July 12 by launch vehicle mark-II or LVM3 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Earlier in May, PTI quoted a senior official of the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency under the Department of Space as saying, "Chandrayaan-3 mission is scheduled in July second wee.,"

Unlike the previous mission, this time ISRO will launch the Lander and Rover unit with Chandrayaan-3, with an aim to repurpose the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 for this lunar mission. One of the main objectives of ISRO this time will be to have a stable landing on the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 includes an indigenous Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM), and Rover. The Lander will be able to soft-land at a chosen location on the moon and release the Rover, which will conduct in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface while it is moving. There are scientific payloads on the Lander and the Rover that will conduct lunar surface tests.

The propulsion module, which will be deployed once the launch vehicle is injected, will hold the lander and rover securely until they reach the final 100 km lunar polar orbit before separating.

The mission objective of Chandrayaan-3, as mentioned on the ISRO official website, is to have a safe and soft landing on the moon, followed by a rover to conduct the in-situ experiments on the moon. According to ISRO Chief S Somnath, a lot of work is being done to achieve that, including building new instruments, building better algorithms, and taking care of the failure modes.

Earlier in February, the flight acceptance hot test of the CE-20 cryogenic engine, which will power the Cryogenic Upper Stage of the launch vehicle LVM3 for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, was successfully completed by ISRO. It was conducted at the ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission was unsuccessful due to a last-minute software glitch. The Vikram Lander's guiding software malfunctioned and caused it to crash down on the moon's surface.