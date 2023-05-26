The mission objective of Chandrayaan-3, as mentioned on the ISRO official website, is to have a safe and soft landing on the moon, followed by a rover to conduct the in-situ experiments on the moon.

After the failure of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, the Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO) is all set to launch its follow-up mission Chandrayaan-3 to reach the dark surface of the moon. Reports are suggesting that it is expected to take off on July 12 by launch vehicle mark-II or LVM3 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Earlier in May, PTI quoted a senior official of the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency under the Department of Space as saying, "Chandrayaan-3 mission is scheduled in July second wee.,"

Unlike the previous mission, this time ISRO will launch the Lander and Rover unit with Chandrayaan-3, with an aim to repurpose the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 for this lunar mission. One of the main objectives of ISRO this time will be to have a stable landing on the moon.