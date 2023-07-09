Chandrayaan-3 launch: India’s space sector could be a $1 trillion economy, says minister

As a successor to Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 incorporates several modifications to enhance the robustness of the lander. Dr. Jitendra Singh assured that these modifications have undergone exhaustive ground tests and simulations.

India is set to make history as it prepares to launch Chandrayaan-3, a mission that will establish it as the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the surface of the Moon. Scheduled for launch from Sriharikota this week, Chandrayaan-3 represents a significant milestone in India's space exploration endeavors.

According to a statement from the Government of India, Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, in an exclusive interview with a news agency, emphasised in an exclusive interview with a news agency that India's space capabilities are gaining increasing recognition. He highlighted the significant space-related agreements reached during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United States, indicating that countries with extensive space exploration backgrounds now consider India as an equal collaborator.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that India's remarkable progress in space technology, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has propelled the nation forward. He asserted that India can no longer afford to lag behind in the race to the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 serves as a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and aims to showcase India's expertise in soft landing and roving on the lunar surface. Dr. Jitendra Singh explained that the mission required the spacecraft to enter the Moon's orbit, a complex maneuver executed with precision. Once Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the Moon's surface, the six-wheeled rover will be deployed to operate for a duration of 14 days. Equipped with multiple cameras, the rover will capture and transmit images back to Earth.

Dr. Jitendra Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating an enabling environment for India's space workers and making groundbreaking decisions, such as opening up the space sector for public-private partnerships. He predicted that, based on the current growth trajectory, India's space sector could become a USD 1 trillion economy in the coming years.

Elaborating on the objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted three key goals. Firstly, it aims to demonstrate safe and soft landing on the lunar surface. Secondly, it seeks to showcase the rover's capability to traverse the Moon's terrain. Lastly, the mission will conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled the significant achievement of Chandrayaan-1, the first mission in the series, which discovered the presence of water on the Moon's surface. This groundbreaking revelation captivated the world and even impressed premier space agencies such as NASA , who utilised the findings for their own experiments. Chandrayaan-3 represents a significant step forward, utilising ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-3 for its launch.

Singh said that there is excitement across the country in anticipation of the Chandrayaan-3 launch, particularly due to the previous setback encountered during the Chandrayaan-2 mission on September 6, 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally present at Sriharikota to witness the event.

As a successor to Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 incorporates several modifications to enhance the robustness of the lander. Dr. Jitendra Singh assured that these modifications have undergone exhaustive ground tests and simulations.

The lander and rover module of Chandrayaan-3 are equipped with payloads that will provide valuable data to the scientific community regarding the chemical and elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks.