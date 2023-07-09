Chandrayaan-3 launch: India’s space sector could be a $1 trillion economy, says minister

As a successor to Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 incorporates several modifications to enhance the robustness of the lander. Dr. Jitendra Singh assured that these modifications have undergone exhaustive ground tests and simulations.

India is set to make history as it prepares to launch Chandrayaan-3, a mission that will establish it as the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the surface of the Moon. Scheduled for launch from Sriharikota this week, Chandrayaan-3 represents a significant milestone in India's space exploration endeavors.

According to a statement from the Government of India, Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, in an exclusive interview with a news agency, emphasised in an exclusive interview with a news agency that India's space capabilities are gaining increasing recognition. He highlighted the significant space-related agreements reached during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United States, indicating that countries with extensive space exploration backgrounds now consider India as an equal collaborator.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that India's remarkable progress in space technology, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has propelled the nation forward. He asserted that India can no longer afford to lag behind in the race to the Moon.