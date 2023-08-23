Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon's south pole: Experts on the significance of the region

Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon’s south pole on Wednesday, August 23. In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, experts explained why the region holds importance.

A.S. Pillai from Brahmos Aerospace, articulated the significance of landing at an unexplored lunar location. "We will land at an unexplored place and get a lot of information from the Moon," Pillai stated, underlining the potential for ground-breaking insights that could arise from this unprecedented exploration. The Moon, known for its abundance of energy materials, rare resources, and elemental diversity, presents a treasure trove of knowledge that could contribute to a deeper understanding of our celestial neighbour.

Raja Guha Thakurta, an astronomy professor, weighed in on the technical challenges awaiting Chandrayaan-3. "This phase is crucial because the Moon's surface is rocky," Thakurta said. He compared this phase of the mission to a defining moment, where "the rubber meets the road," signifying the critical juncture where meticulous planning and engineering prowess will play a pivotal role. With the success of this endeavour, ISRO's reputation as a trailblazer in space exploration is undoubtedly at stake.

Archana Nair, a professor at IIT Guwahati, highlighted the strategic importance of targeting the Moon's south pole. "The south pole will be very important," Nair stressed, drawing attention to the potential presence of ice or water in this mysterious region. The deployment of a rover on this uncharted territory holds the promise of yielding invaluable findings that could reshape our understanding of the Moon's composition and history.

Nair further articulated the collective anticipation for the mission's success: "We are looking to the south pole and we are thinking that there will be solid ice, solid water. Therefore, we are very keen on having that safe landing and then the robots can get some key findings."