CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homescience NewsChandrayaan 3 landing update: Pragyan rover ramps onto Moon from Vikram lander | WATCH

Chandrayaan 3 landing update: Pragyan rover ramps onto Moon from Vikram lander | WATCH

According to ISRO's post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the rover ramped onto the Moon on Wednesday, August 23 i.e. the day it landed.

Profile image

By Ayushi Agarwal  Aug 25, 2023 12:48:36 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Chandrayaan 3 landing update: Pragyan rover ramps onto Moon from Vikram lander | WATCH
The Pragyan rover has ramped down onto the Moon from the Vikram lander, following the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the lunar south polar region on August 23.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a video on Friday, August 25, of the rover's rollout from the lander, marking a historic moment in India's space mission. However, according to their post, the rover ramped onto the Moon on Wednesday, August 23 i.e. the day it landed.
Visuals captured by the lander's imager camera show the rover rolling down the ramp onto the Moon's surface.
ISRO tweeted, "...and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface."
A few hours after the landing, the 26-kg six-wheeled rover rolled out from the lander's belly.
ISRO on Thursday evening said, "All activities are on schedule. All systems are normal. Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today. Rover mobility operations have commenced. SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday."
Just hours before, ISRO deleted its second-most recent post with pictures of the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander taken by the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.
"I spy you! Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter photoshoots Chandrayaan-3 Lander! Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) — the camera with the best resolution anyone currently has around the moon — spots the Chandrayaan-3 Lander after the landing..." ISRO said.
What happens next?
The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are designed to operate and perform experiments for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days) to study the surroundings on the Moon.
The rover will carry out in-situ chemical analyses on the Moon and study its surface through its payloads to determine the composition of lunar soil and rocks. It will transmit the data to the lander, which will in turn relay the information to Earth.
After the lunar daylight period, pitch darkness and extreme cold weather will engulf the Moon. ISRO officials, however, hope the lander and rover will come back to life for another lunar day.
First Published: Aug 25, 2023 12:32 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Chandrayaan-3Chandrayaan-3 missionIndian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)ISRO

Recommended Articles

View All
Chandrayaan-3 | Scientific conviction and passion propelled India to pole position in the space race

Chandrayaan-3 | Scientific conviction and passion propelled India to pole position in the space race

Aug 24, 2023 IST5 Min Read

NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 launch to ISS postponed for 24 hours, here are all the details and where to watch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 launch to ISS postponed for 24 hours, here are all the details and where to watch

Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Chandrayaan 3 Highlights | All activities as scheduled, Rover mobility operations commences, says ISRO

Chandrayaan 3 Highlights | All activities as scheduled, Rover mobility operations commences, says ISRO

Aug 24, 2023 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X