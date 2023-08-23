Chandrayaan-3 landing: Prayers to sand art, nation cheers for ISRO’s historic success

India stands united in hope and excitement for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon today, August 23, as the historic moment approaches. The ambitious mission, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has garnered widespread support and enthusiasm across the country.

Sudarsan Pattnaik, a well-known sand artist, crafted a small sand sculpture to cheer the ISRO scientists ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 landing. He made this sculpture wishing for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's surface.

#WATCH | International Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a miniature sand sculpture at Denver, Colorado in the US, for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/Nu4AXshPGm — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Pattnaik's students also expressed their support by creating sand art with the message ‘Jai Ho’ dedicated to Chandrayaan-3 at Puri Beach in Odisha.

“ALL THE BEST #Chandrayan3. My students created a sand art on #Chandrayaan 3 with the message "Jai Ho” @isro , at Puri beach in Odisha,” Pattnaik tweeted on Tuesday.

ALL THE BEST 🇮🇳 #Chandrayan3My students created a sand art on #Chandrayaan 3 with the message "Jai Ho @isro , at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/SDbL8kpbEt — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 22, 2023

Meanwhile, in another video shared by ANI, students from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh painted their faces and displayed posters to show their enthusiasm for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 . These students also held models of Chandrayaan-3 and displayed messages on placards. “We pray for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3’ and ‘Chandrayaan-3: From Earth to the Moon,” read the message.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Students in Moradabad paint their faces & display posters for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/e7NM3wbQ1t — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Students in Jammu organised an exhibition and sang songs to express their joy and support for the upcoming successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

#WATCH | J&K: Students in Jammu organized an exhibition & sang songs for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/DDd9aZI9Et — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer Pooja Hirwade from Nagpur, Maharashtra, performed Bharatanatyam on 'Namō Namō Bhāratāmbē' and Chandrayaan Anthem to cheer for ISRO ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 landing.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer Pooja Hirwade performs Bharatanatyam on 'Namō Namō Bhāratāmbē' and Chandrayaan Anthem. Chandrayaan-3 is all set to successfully land on the moon today around 6.04 pm IST. pic.twitter.com/6Z40gmgbqj— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

In Delhi’s Mayur Vihar-3, students from Vidya Bal Bhawan Public School waved the Tiranga, chanted slogans and played musical instruments as the entire nation eagerly anticipated the triumphant lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 today.

#WATCH | Delhi | Students of Vidya Bal Bhawan Public School in Mayur Vihar-3 wave the Tiranga, raise slogans and play musical instruments as the nation awaits the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 today. pic.twitter.com/0lPI1g8W1k — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

On Tuesday, special puja and havans were held in Mumbai and Varanasi wishing the success of the Chandrayaan-3 landing.

The spacecraft, carrying the rover named Pragyan, is scheduled to touch down on the moon's south pole at 6:04 PM IST today. ISRO has provided regular updates, assuring that the mission remains on schedule and all systems are undergoing thorough checks. The space agency announced that the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) buzzes with energy and anticipation as the historic moment approaches.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:The mission is on schedule.Systems are undergoing regular checks.Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST… pic.twitter.com/Ucfg9HAvrY— ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023

To share the spectacle with the world, ISRO will provide live coverage of Chandrayaan-3's landing on its official website and various social media platforms. The event will also be broadcasted on the DD National television channel. The live stream, set to begin at 5:27 PM, will lead up to the highly anticipated landing at 6:04 PM.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 aboard the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, embarking on a 41-day journey to the Moon’s south pole. As the critical moment of soft-landing approaches, ISRO's Space Applications Centre Director Nilesh Desai referred to it as “17 minutes of terror”. This autonomous process involves precise engine firings, altitude adjustments, fuel management and surface scanning before the final touchdown.