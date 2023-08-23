Chandrayaan-3 landing: Prayers to sand art, nation cheers for ISRO’s historic success

#WATCH | International Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a miniature sand sculpture at Denver, Colorado in the US, for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/Nu4AXshPGm— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
ALL THE BEST 🇮🇳 #Chandrayan3My students created a sand art on #Chandrayaan 3 with the message "Jai Ho @isro , at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/SDbL8kpbEt— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 22, 2023
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Students in Moradabad paint their faces & display posters for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/e7NM3wbQ1t— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
#WATCH | J&K: Students in Jammu organized an exhibition & sang songs for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/DDd9aZI9Et— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer Pooja Hirwade performs Bharatanatyam on 'Namō Namō Bhāratāmbē' and Chandrayaan Anthem.Chandrayaan-3 is all set to successfully land on the moon today around 6.04 pm IST. pic.twitter.com/6Z40gmgbqj— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi | Students of Vidya Bal Bhawan Public School in Mayur Vihar-3 wave the Tiranga, raise slogans and play musical instruments as the nation awaits the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 today. pic.twitter.com/0lPI1g8W1k— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:The mission is on schedule.Systems are undergoing regular checks.Smooth sailing is continuing.The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST… pic.twitter.com/Ucfg9HAvrY— ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023
Recommended ArticlesView All
Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates | Less than 2 hours left for Lander to attempt touchdown on Moon
Aug 22, 2023 IST1 Min Read
WATCH | SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites, Elon Musk says next starship launch coming soon
Aug 23, 2023 IST2 Min Read
NASA selects geology team for historic Artemis 3 crewed Moon landing mission
Aug 23, 2023 IST2 Min Read