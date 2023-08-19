The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is gearing up for a critical deboosting manoeuvre that will mark another significant step towards its soft landing on the Moon's surface. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to undergo the manoeuvre tomorrow, August 20.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The Lander Module, which consists of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, separated from the Propulsion Module on August 17, heralding an essential phase of the mission. With this successful detachment, the Lander Module is now primed to transition to a lower orbit, bringing it closer to the lunar surface. This manoeuvre is vital in preparing for the anticipated landing on August 23.

What does deboosting mean?

In technical terms, deboosting refers to the process of decelerating the spacecraft's velocity to position it in an orbit where the closest point to the Moon (Perilune) is set at 30 km and the farthest point (Apolune) is maintained at 100 km.

According to ISRO Chairman, S Somanath, a series of precise manoeuvres will be executed leading up to Chandrayaan-3's landing attempt. Following the deboosting operation, the Vikram lander will undergo a reorientation to 90 degrees, a position deemed optimal for a safe landing. As the lander descends to an altitude of around 100 metres, it will conduct thorough scans to identify potential complications. If no issues are detected, the descent will continue while the lander's thrusters provide controlled propulsion until a touchdown is achieved.

Chandrayaan-3 serves as a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2, with primary objectives that encompass showcasing safe and gentle lunar landings, enabling rover mobility on the Moon's surface, and conducting on-site scientific experiments.

It's noteworthy that Chandrayaan-2, launched in 2019, faced setbacks during its lunar phase due to anomalies in the lander's braking system, leading to the unfortunate crash of the Vikram lander on September 7, 2019. If Chandrayaan-3's upcoming landing becomes successful as planned, India will become the fourth country to master the intricate technology of soft lunar landings, a feat previously achieved only by the US, China and Russia.