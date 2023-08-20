Lunar Love — Space expert decodes Earth's Moon fixation and how it could help humanity

The Moon has always held a fascination for humankind. It has been over five decades since man landed on the Moon and in the years since, many countries — including India — have tried to replicate the effort, primarily through unmanned missions. Chandrayaan-3 is India's latest attempt to touch the moon, while even Russia, with its Lune-25 mission, attempts to do the same. As the world watches these two missions with anticipation, Dr Scott Pace, an expert in space explorations, speaks to CNBC-TV18 about the rush to the Moon, the challenges of soft landings, lunar explorations, and more.

Pace is Director of the Space Policy Institute and a Professor of the Practice of International Affairs at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. He is also a member of the faculty of the Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration. His research interests include civil, commercial, and national security space policy, and the management of technical innovation. He rejoined the faculty of the Elliott School in January 2021 after serving as Deputy Assistant to the President and Executive Secretary of the National Space Council from 2017-2020.

Q. Why is there a sudden rush to the Moon? Is it only for national pride or is there something more to it?

A. It has been over 50 years since the last Apollo mission landed on the Moon, so I wouldn’t say the renewed interest in the Moon is “sudden”. The global situation has changed greatly since the Cold War period of Apollo. Today, there are many more countries and many more companies that have space capabilities. The global interest in the Moon reflects the interests of these new actors as well as the traditional spacefaring nations. National pride is a factor, but diplomatic relations, economic growth, scientific curiosity, and the potential to master new technologies are also factors. We are in a new era for space exploration and development.

Q. Why is the Moon unique as a destination to drive global space exploration? What in your opinion is the greatest challenge for a lunar exploration?

A. The United States and its partners demonstrated the ability to maintain a permanent human presence in space with the International Space Station. This presence, however, still depends on support from Earth. As a next step, the United States is seeking to develop the Moon and use it as a proving ground for technologies and processes that will provide greater independence from Earth through extraterrestrial operations. These operations include manufacturing, mining, and conducting cutting-edge lunar science, which will enable the United States and its commercial and international partners to develop cis-lunar space for practical purposes and conduct future human missions to Mars.

The Moon is more than a physical destination. It is essentially humanity’s eighth continent, carved off our planet billions of years ago. It is a means of answering scientific questions, providing space operations with sustaining resources, creating new technical capabilities, training individuals and organizations, and forging new international relationships within a broad and adaptable space infrastructure. The greatest challenge for lunar exploration will be in determining whether humans can live and work usefully in a manner that is increasingly independent of Earth.

Q. Mars or Moon — which is a more habitable destination?

A. The Moon is closer to Earth than any other planetary body, and thus the logistics and transportation systems associated with missions to the Moon are more feasible, both technically and economically, than those required for a direct human mission to Mars. In addition, lunar exploration will reduce overall risks for Mars through the development and demonstration of new space systems necessary to operate on a planetary surface.

In contrast, a present-day human mission to Mars would be exceedingly risky and expensive. With current propulsion capabilities, a one-way journey to Mars requires up to eight months of deep-space travel, with roundtrips exceeding two years. If an emergency occurs during some phases of the flight, it may not be possible for the crew to return safely. Entry, descent, and landing on Mars for heavier crewed vehicles have yet to be demonstrated and will require significant testing and precursor cargo landings prior to the first human mission. The multi-year duration of a Mars mission requires mitigation of harmful effects from radiation and reduced gravity in ways that are not yet fully understood.

Q. Should the private sector play a more aggressive role in space exploration?

A. Both governments and the private sector have crucial roles to play in space exploration. Exploration by itself is expensive and risky so that is where governments can and should lead. When it comes to the practical utilisation of space and the provision of routine services, the private sector can be more innovative, flexible, and efficient. There was a time when only governments could access and use space. Today, the private sector provides space launches, transportation for cargo and crews, communications, remote sensing, and satellite services. Private space platforms are imminent. In the future, there will likely be private space mining and power systems as humans expand their activities beyond low Earth orbit.

This focus on further extending an extraterrestrial human and robotic presence and on the development of commercial space industries makes the Artemis programme much more than a repeat of the Apollo programme. The transition to private sector responsibilities will represent an important step beyond space exploration to development and industrialization.

Q. Why is a soft landing on the lunar poles important?

A. Past missions to the lunar surface have only been to equatorial regions. Access to the polar regions takes more launch energy. In addition, the terrain is more rugged, and lighting conditions are harsher. Lighting is not so important for robotic landers but is a consideration for human pilots. Most importantly, permanently shadowed craters in the polar regions may contain water that can be extracted. If so, the water can be processed into a hydrogen and oxygen propellant, thus lowering reliance on, and the cost of, shipping propellant from Earth.

Q. Are space explorations justified when the world is grappling with hunger and malnutrition?

A. Albert Einstein once said, “The significant problems we have cannot be solved at the same level of thinking with which we created them.” Many problems are human-caused, whether by governments or private actors. They can be solved by political and economic reforms. However, those same problems can often benefit from new knowledge, new technologies, and innovations. Space exploration is the ultimate education programme as it requires the mastery of every scientific and engineering discipline to do it effectively and safely. Space exploration places humans and machines in literally alien environments so as to gain new knowledge that cannot be gained by staying home. Space activity represents a commitment to a hopeful human future.

Some of the most powerful motivations for students to pursue technical degrees are the prospect of being challenged to excel, the opportunity to make a difference in the world, and meaningful participation in a great enterprise. As the United States and its partners educate and engage the “Artemis Generation”, we need to not only describe exciting technical challenges but also to illustrate the opportunities and pathways by which new generations will personally experience and contribute to this singular adventure. The exploration of the Moon and Mars, beginning with the Artemis programme, and stretching forward to the development of the inner Solar System, has the potential to motivate future generations to make that vision of tomorrow a reality.