Chandrayaan-3: ISRO to initiate Trans Lunar Injection for moon mission spacecraft tonight

The Trans Lunar Injection manoeuvre is a vital space travel technique used to launch a spacecraft from Earth's orbit and place it on a track beyond the Moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will perform the Trans Lunar Injection (TLI) for the Chandrayaan-3 mission tonight, paving the way for the final leg of the journey to the Moon. After nearly 15 days in space, the spacecraft completed its fifth and final Earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre on July 25, preparing fo r lunar insertion.

The critical TLI is scheduled for August 1 between 12 and 1 AM. The Chandrayaan-3 will obtain the velocity necessary to break away from the gravitational pull of the Earth and go towards the Moon by firing the engines on the spacecraft's propulsion module during the manoeuvre's 28 to 31-minute duration.

The Trans Lunar Injection manoeuvre is a vital space travel technique used to launch a spacecraft from Earth's orbit and place it on a track beyond the Moon. The TLI is performed when the spacecraft is at a specific point in its orbit known as the ‘perigee’ or the closest point to Earth. By firing its engines at this strategic moment, the spacecraft gains enough speed to break free from Earth's gravitational pull and embark on its journey toward the moon.

For missions that involve sending spacecraft to points beyond Earth, including the Moon or other planets in the solar system, such as manned missions or robotic probes, this manoeuvre is essential.

The successful completion of the fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre on July 25 further showcased the progress of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and his team monitored and controlled the mission from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

During the opening address to the Space Science Technology and Awareness Training (START) programme 2023, ISRO Chairman Somanath S reaffirmed his confidence in the mission. He stated, “I am sure that you will find something very substantial through this (Chandrayaan-3) mission as far as science is concerned.”

He also stated that the spacecraft is on its way to the Moon and in another few days it will make soft land on the lunar surface.