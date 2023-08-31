Chandrayaan-3 new videos: Rover detects Sulphur on Moon again — What does it signify?

Chandrayaan-3's rover has again sent fresh information on the composition of soil and rocks in the south polar region of the Moon. The latest tweet by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that another instrument onboard rover 'Pragyan' confirmed the presence of Sulphur (S) in the region, through another technique.

On August 29, the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the rover had detected sulphur, oxygen and other elements on the lunar south pole. Two days later, on August 31, the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) detected Sulphur.

The elements detected by the LIBS instrument are all known to occur on the Moon, and this data by Chandrayaan-3 would add to the existing knowledge.

While sharing the information on X, formerly known as Twitter, the ISRO posted a video captured by the lander imager. It shows "an automated hinge mechanism rotating the 18 cm tall APXS, aligning the detector head to be approximately 5 cm in proximity to the lunar surface."

Another instrument onboard the Rover confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the region, through another technique. The Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) has detected S, as well as other minor elements.

Another video shared by the ISRO on Wednesday showed rover rotation as captured by the lander imager. "The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera. It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately. Isn't it?" ISRO tweeted.

The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera.

According to the Indian space agency, APXS instrument is best suited for in-situ (on site) analysis of the elemental composition of soil and rocks on the surface of planetary bodies having little atmosphere, such as the Moon.

"APXS observations have discovered the presence of interesting minor elements, including Sulfur (sulphur), apart from the major expected elements such as Aluminum, Silicon, Calcium, Iron. It may be recalled that LIBS instrument onboard the Rover also confirmed the presence of Sulfur (sulphur). Detailed scientific analysis of these observations are in progress," the ISRO said in a statement on Thursday.

The Indian space agency said APXS is developed by the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) with support from the Space Application Centre (SAC) Ahmedabad, whereas UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has built the deployment mechanism.

Significance of Sulphur on Moon?

ISRO said that this finding by Chandrayaan-3 compels scientists to develop fresh explanations for the source of Sulphur (S) in the area. The question is whether the source is "intrinsic, volcanic or meteoritic".

Evidence of the presence of Sulphur might give some hints about the formation and evolution of the Moon. Now that Chandrayaan 3 has confirmed the presence of Sulphur, it could actually be an indication that there is water ice on the lunar surface.

According to the Statesman, there are chances that this sulphur could be trapped in water ice. It is probable that the water ice present near the south pole region was exposed to lunar radiation due to which it broke down and released Sulphur.

Sulphur usually originates in volcanic activities and its presence is essential for comprehending Moon's geology, history and potential resources. It is a volatile element that easily vaporises and escapes from the atmosphere.

Besides, Sulphur is considered a decent absorber of contaminants and it could be used to protect the Moon’s water ice from contamination by other harmful materials. "It is believed that the water ice is covered by the lunar regolith, a loose material that covers the lunar surface. And Sulphur can be used to absorb water vapour and extract water ice from the regolith," the report said.

The confirmation on the presence of water ice on Moon holds significant too. "The lunar water could also serve as a source of oxygen, another vital material not readily found on the Moon, and hydrogen, which could be used as rocket fuel," NASA says. Water could also mean possibilty of human life on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-1 had confirmed the presence of water ice on the Moon’s surface in 2008. With Chandrayaan-3, India became the first country to safely land a craft in the moon's south pole region. The mission is ongoing, with ISRO saying its rover had confirmed the presence of sulphur, iron, oxygen and other elements on the moon.