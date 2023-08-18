WATCH | ISRO releases images of the Moon and its crater from Chandrayaan-3 lander

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday released two visuals of the Moon captured by cameras positioned on the Vikram lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1on August 17, 2023just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 pic.twitter.com/abPIyEn1Ad— ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023

The images, captured after the separation of the Vikram lander from the propulsion module of the spacecraft on Thursday, showed the craters on the Moon's surface. Markings on the photographs released by ISRO read "Fabry," "Giordano Bruno" and "Harkhebi J," which are craters on the Moon.

These craters are geological formations created by impact events from asteroids or meteoroids colliding with the Moon's surface. They are named after notable scientists and historical figures such as mathematician Jean-Marc Fabry and astronomer Giordano Bruno.

The country's space agency shared on X (formerly Twitter) the images captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, and visuals from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 on August 17 —

just after the separation of the Vikram lander from the propulsion module.

The Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) will on Friday be lowered into an orbit that takes it closer to the Moon's surface for the soft landing on the Lunar south pole on August 23.