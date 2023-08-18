WATCH | ISRO releases images of the Moon and its crater from Chandrayaan-3 lander

2 Min Read
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday released two visuals of the Moon captured by cameras positioned on the Vikram lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1on August 17, 2023just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 pic.twitter.com/abPIyEn1Ad— ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023
The images, captured after the separation of the Vikram lander from the propulsion module of the spacecraft on Thursday, showed the craters on the Moon's surface. Markings on the photographs released by ISRO read "Fabry," "Giordano Bruno" and "Harkhebi J," which are craters on the Moon.
These craters are geological formations created by impact events from asteroids or meteoroids colliding with the Moon's surface. They are named after notable scientists and historical figures such as mathematician Jean-Marc Fabry and astronomer Giordano Bruno.
For LIVE updates on Chandrayaan-3, check here.
The country's space agency shared on X (formerly Twitter) the images captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, and visuals from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 on August 17 —
just after the separation of the Vikram lander from the propulsion module.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:🌖 as captured by theLander Position Detection Camera (LPDC)on August 15, 2023#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/nGgayU1QUS— ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023
The Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) will on Friday be lowered into an orbit that takes it closer to the Moon's surface for the soft landing on the Lunar south pole on August 23.
On Friday, the module underwent "deboosting," bringing Chandrayaan-3 a step closer to being a successful mission.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
New RBI guidelines on floating rate loans: Borrowers could soon change tenure, EMI or move to a fixed rate
Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Chandrayaan-3 to undergo deboosting today | The process explained
Aug 18, 2023 IST3 Min Read
PVR Inox's bull case scenario playing out as content makes a strong comeback
Aug 18, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Open Network for Digital Commerce — here's why payment aggregators are key for its success
Aug 18, 2023 IST6 Min Read