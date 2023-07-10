Chandrayaan-3 set to make India the 4th country to land on moon: Facts and figures

India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, set for launch on July 14, aims to make India the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the Moon, with Union Minister Jitendra Singh crediting Prime Minister Modi for India's rapid advancements in space technology and international collaborations in the field.

Chandrayaan-3, India's ambitious lunar mission, is scheduled to be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14, making India the fourth country to achieve the remarkable feat of landing a spacecraft on the surface of the Moon.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, made the announcement on Sunday and credited India's space expertise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the role he played in fostering international space collaborations during his recent visit to the United States.

Singh emphasised that India's rapid advancements in space technology under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi have propelled the nation to the forefront of lunar exploration.