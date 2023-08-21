Chandrayaan-3: ISRO announces date and time for Moon landing; here’s where to watch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set the stage for a momentous event as it revealed the date and time for the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s surface. ISRO announced that the lunar mission is scheduled to touch down on the Moon's surface at around 18:04 hrs IST, on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 🇮🇳Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon 🌖on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.Thanks for the wishes and positivity!Let’s continue experiencing the journey togetheras the action unfolds LIVE at:ISRO Website https://t.co/osrHMk7MZLYouTube… pic.twitter.com/zyu1sdVpoE— ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2023

The spectacle of Chandrayaan-3's landing will be available live on ISRO's official website and its various social media platforms. The live streaming of the event can also be watched on ISRO’s YouTube channel.

The event will be aired on DD National television channel. To provide viewers with enriched insights, the live stream will begin at 5:27 PM leading up to the anticipated landing at 6:04 PM.

CNBC-TV18 is also set for widespread coverage of this historic event with a live telecast on its social media channels and official website at https://www.cnbctv18.com/tags/chandrayaan-3.html.

In its official notification, ISRO has extended an invitation to schools and educational institutions across the nation to actively participate in the unfolding of this historic event. Institutions are encouraged to engage students and faculty in publicising the event and organising live streaming of the soft landing within their premises.

In a statement, the space agency emphasised that the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a remarkable achievement that ignites curiosity and fosters a passion for exploration among the youth. This achievement serves as a source of pride and unity, spotlighting India's scientific and technological prowess, and nurturing an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Progressing in phases, the lunar lander entered the Moon's orbit on August 5.

India's third lunar mission is aimed at landing at the unexplored south pole region of the lunar surface. Achieving this landmark will position India within a select group of nations. The mission also encompasses ambitious goals of studying the geology, mineralogy and potential water ice on the lunar surface, while also contributing to a deeper understanding of the lunar environment through an array of experiments.