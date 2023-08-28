CNBC TV18
Chandrayaan-3: India will have best picture ever of Moon, says ISRO chief

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 28, 2023 10:02:00 AM IST (Published)

Indian Space Research Organisation chief S Somanath said that they will have the best picture ever of the moon. The ISRO chief was optimistic that all the experiments will be completed by September 3.

"Everything is working very well. Chandrayaan-3, the lander, the rover is very healthy and all the five instruments on board have been switched on. And it's giving beautiful data now. So we are hoping that before September 3, we should be able to complete all the experiments with its full capability of various modes. There are different modes for which it has to be tested... So we have the best picture ever of the Moon..." Somanath said as quoted by ANI.
On Sunday, ISRO released a graph of the temperature variation on lunar surface with increase in depth measured by the ChaSTE payload onboard Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander module.
ISRO said Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) measured the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the south pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon's surface.
"Here are the first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander. ChaSTE measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the moon's surface," ISRO said in an update on 'X'.
India on August 23 scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.
Chandrayaan-3ISRO

X