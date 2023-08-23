homescience NewsIndia has demonstrated time and again, sky is not the limit, says PM Modi on successful Moon mission

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 6:29:04 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read

India's space agency ISRO successfully achieved a soft landing on the lunar surface with its Chandrayaan-3 mission on Wednesday, marking a historical feat for the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, elated by the accomplishment, stated, "No country has reached there (the South Pole of the moon) before. With the hard work of our scientists, we have reached there."
"Kabhi kaha jata tha chanda mama bahut door ke hain, ab ek din wo bhi ayega jab bacche kaha karenge chanda mama bass ek tour ke hain (It used to be said that the Moon is very far away, but now there will come a day when children will say that the Moon is just a tour away)," he said.
PM Modi, who virtually joined the Moon mission landing event emphasised that India's achievement in its lunar endeavors is a triumph for the entire world, reflecting the collaborative spirit of scientific exploration.
"India’s successful moon mission is not India’s alone. This is a year in which the world is witnessing India’s G-20 presidency. Our approach of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ is resonating across the globe. This human-centric approach that we represent has been welcomed universally. Our moon mission is also based on the same human-centric approach. Therefore, this success belongs to all of humanity. And it will help moon missions by other countries in the future," he said. 
With this successful landing, India has joined the elite group of 4 nations to reach the lunar south pole. Chandrayaan-3's mission achievement marks India's journey to the South Pole of the Moon, a region unexplored by any other country, cementing its position as the first nation to achieve this remarkable feat.
