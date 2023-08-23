India has demonstrated time again, sky is not the limit, says PM Modi on successful Moon mission

2 Min Read
India's space agency ISRO successfully achieved a soft landing on the lunar surface with its Chandrayaan-3 mission on Wednesday, marking a historical feat for the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, elated by the accomplishment, stated, "No country has reached there (the South Pole of the moon) before. With the hard work of our scientists, we have reached there."
"Kabhi kaha jata tha chanda mama bahut door ke hain, ab ek din wo bhi ayega jab bacche kaha karenge chanda mama bass ek tour ke hain (It used to be said that the moon is very far away, but now there will come a day when children will say that the moon is just a tour away)," he further said.
PM Modi, who virtually joined the moon mission landing event emphasized that India's achievement in its lunar endeavors is a triumph for the entire world, reflecting the collaborative spirit of scientific exploration. The significance of the achievement resonates beyond national boundaries, representing a shared success for the advancement of science and knowledge. "India's successful Moon mission is not just India's alone... This success belongs to all of humanity," he said.
With this successful landing, India has joined the elite group of 4 nations to reach the lunar south pole. Chandrayaan-3's mission achievement marks India's journey to a region unexplored by any other country, cementing its position as the first nation to achieve this remarkable feat.
