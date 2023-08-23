India becomes first country to touchdown on the south polar region of the Moon

India achieved a historic milestone on Wednesday as the Lander Module (LM) of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) third lunar mission, made a touchdown on the lunar surface at 6:04 pm. This achievement marks India's entry into an elite group of nations that have touched the moon's surface, solidifying its place as the fourth country to achieve this remarkable feat. Notably, India has also secured the distinction of being the first nation to reach the previously uncharted south pole of Earth's natural satellite.

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), made a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments. Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon minutes before the touch down following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a landing on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan's maiden mission was in 2008.

The Rs 615 crore moon mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath had recently said the most critical part of the landing will be the process of reducing the velocity of the lander from 30 km height to the final landing, and the ability to reorient the spacecraft from horizontal to vertical direction. "This is the trick we have to play here," he said.

After the soft-landing, the rover will descend from the lander's belly, onto the Moon's surface, using one of its side panels, which will act as a ramp. On landing the lander may have to face the challenge of lunar dust due to firing of onboard engines close to lunar surface. The lander and rover will have a mission life of one lunar day (about 14 earth days) to study the surroundings there. However, ISRO officials do not rule out the possibility of them coming to life for another lunar day.

With inputs from PTI