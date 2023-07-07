Chandrayaan 3 will be a success, corrected our mistakes, lander strengthened: Ex-ISRO chief K Sivan

The man who headed Chandrayaan 2 and oversaw preparations for Chandrayaan 3, former ISRO chairman K Sivan, spoke exclusively to News18 about the launch and the work that followed after the last mission failed

The Indian Space Research Organisation has silently worked over the past four years to launch Chandrayaan 3, India’s ambitious project to land on the moon and get a rover to carry out scientific experiments to study the lunar environment. The man who headed Chandrayaan 2 and oversaw preparations for Chandrayaan 3, former ISRO chairman K Sivan, spoke exclusively to News18 about the launch and the work that followed after the last mission failed. Edited excerpts:

Ever since the failure of Chandrayaan 2 in 2019, how has the journey been over the past nearly 4 years, especially for the team which is working on the project?

Over the past four years, tremendous work has been done. And the first and foremost one was that in Chandrayaan 2, the landing phase was not successful, whereas the orbital mission was partly successful. The data that we gathered during that time, that data was analysed very thoroughly, understood what really went wrong, and now for each problem that we observed corrective actions have been taken. Not only that, wherever the margins are less, the robustness level was increased.