India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, took flight today as it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 2:35 pm. With an estimated budget of Rs 615 crore, Chandrayaan-3 is said to be one of the most cost-effective space missions as compared to its predecessors.

As a follow-up to the failed Chandrayaan-2 mission, the Chandrayaan-3 was first announced in 2019 and was expected to launch in 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant delays and the launch eventually took place today on July 14, 2023.

Back in 2020, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan was speaking to reporters and told them that the cost of Chandrayaan-3 was around Rs 615 crore. Of that, the lander, rover and propulsion module cost Rs 250 crore and the launch services cost around Rs 365 crore.

While this is a more cost-effective space mission than others and even cheaper than several Hollywood movies, it is possible that the Chandrayaan-3 costs more than the stipulated Rs 615 crore.

The figure provided by Sivan was given before the pandemic hit and before the entire mission was delayed by years. Considering the fact that Chandrayaan-3 was initially supposed to launch in 2021 and that it is now only launching well into 2023, there is a good chance that the mission’s budget has ballooned.

In December 2019, it was reported that ISRO requested the initial funding of the project, amounting to Rs 75 crore, out of which Rs 60 crore would be for meeting expenditures towards machinery, equipment and other capital expenditure. The remaining Rs 15 crore was sought under the revenue expenditure head.

Comparatively, the Chandrayaan-2 mission cost India Rs 978 crore, including Rs 603 crore for the orbiter, lander, rover, navigation and ground support network and Rs 375 crore for Geo-stationary Satellite Launch Vehicle.

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to make a soft landing on the moon on August 23 or 24 as a follow on to the Chandrayaan-2 which failed to make a landing. A successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 will make India the fourth country to land on the moon.