Chandrayaan 3: Coimbatore company powers India's moon mission

As millions of Indians cheered India's soft landing on the dark side of the moon, a small team at Chakradhara Aerospace (CACPL) joined the merriment from a quiet corner in Coimbatore. It had more reason than one to celebrate. After all, it was CACPL that made some of the key components — engine modules, torque motors and pressure transducers — that took India to the moon.

"We are excited for and proud of India and ISRO," said Soundhar Rajhan, Chief Strategy Officer at Lakshmi Machine Works, the parent company of CPCL, in a conversation with CNBC-TV18.com.

For LIVE updates on Chandrayaan-3, check here.

"We are immensely proud of India and each and every scientist at ISRO under the leadership of Dr S Somnath," Rajhan added, "We could see the pride in our prime minister's eyes too when we touched down on the moon."

While CACPL manufactures aerospace components and has supported ISRO since 2016, its engineering expertise came in handy with the launch of Chandrayaan-3. According to the company, its state-of-the-art technology and team played a crucial role in the precision of India's moon mission.

Chandrayaan-3 isn't CACPL's first tryst with ISRO's space missions.

"We have been supporting various launch vehicles since 2016," said Rajhan, "However, this mission saw our components on the launch vehicle and the Vikram lander too; we are just thrilled that the mission has been successful."

A group company of Coimbatore-based Lakshmi Motor Works, CACPL was incorporated in 1968 as a textile component manufacturer when it was known as Lakshmi Technology and Engineering Industries.

While the company ventured into aerospace engineering in 2004, it was rechristened Chakradhara Aerospace and Cargo Private Limited (CACPL) only in 2017. CACPL has since been engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of assembly and system integration projects in defence, aerospace and space applications.

"The Lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 is even more of a proud moment for Tamil Nadu because many key components for the mission's launch were made by CACPL," said Tamil Nadu industries minister, TRB Rajaa, in a tweet.

"That the emerging aerospace and defence sector of Tamil Nadu has already contributed significantly to one of India's most prestigious space projects gives a major boost to our confidence and ambitions," Rajaa added.

For those familiar with CACPL and its parent, Lakshmi Machine Works, the achievement doesn't come as a surprise. The latter — run by Coimbatore's well-known Lakshmi Mills family — has a space enthusiast in its managing director, Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu.

"His passion and efforts have made this happen," said Rajhan.

"There's a lot more in the pipeline for this sector," said Rajaa, in his tweet.

CACPL couldn't agree more.

"Our contribution to India's space mission only shows the capability of Indian industry," said Rajhan.