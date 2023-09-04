CNBC TV18
Chandrayaan-3: After rover, Vikram lander put on sleep mode, may awake around Sept 22, says ISRO

India scripted history by soft-landing the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface on August 23. India became the fourth country to touch the lunar surface and first to ever reach the south pole of the moon.

Sept 4, 2023

Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday announced that Chandryaan-3 mission's Vikram lander has been put into sleep mode. The rover, Pragyan was set on the sleep mode on Saturday.

"Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST (8 am) today. Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth," ISRO said on X.
The payloads were switched off and the "lander receivers are kept on". "Vikram will fall asleep next to Pragyan once the solar power is depleted and the battery is drained. Hoping for their awakening, around September 22, 2023," ISRO said.
ISRO chief S Somanath had earlier said the lunar mission's rover and lander would be put to "sleep" to withstand the night on the Moon.
Earlier in the day, ISRO said the Vikram lander successfully underwent a hop test when it made the soft-landing again on the lunar surface. On command it (Vikram lander) fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 to 40 cm away, ISRO said.
"Vikram soft-landed on the moon, again! Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment. On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30-40 cm away," ISRO said in a post.
"Importance?: This 'kick-start' enthuses future sample return and human missions! All systems performed nominally and are healthy. Deployed Ramp, ChaSTE and ILSA were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment," the space agency added.
First Published: Sept 4, 2023
