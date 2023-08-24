Chandrayaan-3 | A world-first on Moon's South Pole — here's how India peaked its scientific graph

India has become the fourth country to achieve a landing on the Moon after the United States, Soviet Union and China, and the first to land on the Moon’s South Pole. The Chandrayaan-3 mission has been completely indigenous — a reflection of India’s scientific acumen.

India’s space programme has been ambitious and it is even more interesting because it is being run on a shoestring budget. The recent efforts that have been made and the future missions in the pipeline all mirrors the ever increasing interest of the country in space science.

Global Space

The resonance of India's successful landing has been amplified by the crash of Russian spacecraft Luna 25 that was aiming for the same region on the Moon but a technical glitch caused a failure. Having succeeded on the milestone just after Russia’s failure is a reflection on the technological acumen of India. This is even more important as it was Russia that had launched the Sputnik , the first Earth satellite ushering in a new era of space technology.

Chandrayaan-3 has happened amidst a re-invigorated interest in lunar explorations. This forged a giant leap in India’s scientific graph. It has also demonstrated the technical prowess of the country to remotely operate a robotic rover. This is just an example of the ambitious chart of India’s space programmes. The country had shown its acumen by a successful Mars mission in 2013.

The Moon and the Mars missions had renewed an interest in space sector and many startups were kicked off. There was also a push in the participation of the private sector and academia.

Spin offs

Earlier missions to the lunar surface have only been to the equatorial regions. The lunar south pole has remained unexplored and landing on this region is extremely challenging because of large number of craters and consistent darkness spread through a long time. Space scientists are hopeful on the presence of water ice in this region. If found, the water ice can assist in the future crewed missions and the Moon can become as a transit station for moving on to the other planets. Temperature in this region of the Moon is believed to be very low.

The success of the mission will provide answers to various scientific questions besides creating new technical capabilities for space operations. It will help forge new international collaborations within the space infrastructure.

While this has placed India in an elite space club, there is a need to have a relook at the country’s science and space programmes. There is a need to push more funds for carrying out research and innovation. The manpower strength of the space agency needs to enhanced and a campaign should be run across schools and colleges to ‘excite’ the students in space science.

Spiced up market

The Moon is closer to Earth than any other planetary body and the logistics and transportation that are linked with the missions to the Moon are more feasible. The recent lunar kick unfolds amidst a larger political and economic effort to showcase a dexterity to control the planets.

The global interest in the Moon mirrors that national pride is only one factor for the rush. Economic growth, scientific curiosity and the desire to master new technology are the other factors. The last NASA crewed landing was in 1972. Humans have not forayed more than a few hundred miles off the planet since the return of Apollo 17 in 1972.

NASA had recently announced the name of four astronauts for its Artemis II mission that is scheduled for late next year.

Another important player in the lunar race, China is giving a final shape to land its astronauts on the surface of the moon by the end of the decade. China plans to send two rockets to the Moon by 2030 one carrying the spacecraft that will land on the surface and the other transporting the astronauts. In 2013, China had successfully landed a rover on the Moon, becoming the third country to do so. In 2020, it became the third country to successfully collect rock samples from the Moon.

Japan plans to launch the SLIM mission to the moon on August 26. The mission would attempt a landing near the Shioli Crater. Many private companies are also competing in the lunar race. Japan’s Ispace launched the Hakuto-R Mission 1 spacecraft in 2022 but it crashed while landing in April.

—The author, Vanita Srivastava, is an independent science and health writer. The views expressed are personal.

