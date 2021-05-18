  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Science

Carbon emissions may spur Antarctica towards climate tipping point by 2060

Updated : May 18, 2021 14:37:34 IST

The Arctic is losing ice as global temperatures rise, and that is directly affecting lives and triggering feedback loops that fuel more warming.
When the ice cliffs get too tall to support themselves, they can collapse catastrophically, accelerating the rate of ice flow to the ocean.
Carbon emissions may spur Antarctica towards climate tipping point by 2060
Published : May 18, 2021 02:37 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

JBM Auto sees margins to sustain around 11.5%, expects Rs 1,000 cr revenue from OEMs

JBM Auto sees margins to sustain around 11.5%, expects Rs 1,000 cr revenue from OEMs

Gold glittering again amidst inflation pressure: Peter McGuire expects $1,900 per ounce this week

Gold glittering again amidst inflation pressure: Peter McGuire expects $1,900 per ounce this week

PNB raises Rs 1,800 cr via QIP; offers shares at 33.75 per unit

PNB raises Rs 1,800 cr via QIP; offers shares at 33.75 per unit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement