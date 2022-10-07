Can breathalyser detect marijuana? This device might, say scientists

By CNBCTV18.com

Scientists are working on a device that can help in detecting marijuana through a breath analyser in the future, much like an alcohol analyser which is used to detect the presence of alcohol in one’s body through the breath.

Breath analysers are mostly used by the police to check if any individual is violating rules by driving in an intoxicated state.

Scientists at UCLA and a UCLA start-up called ElectraTect are conducting tests on a "cannabinoid fuel cell" which they believe will serve as a foundation for developing a marijuana breath analyser one day.

The researchers described the laboratory device in a paper published online in the journal Organic Letters on September 12. According to the researchers, the laboratory device will be able to detect THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, and measure its concentration in a solution.

The technology is likely to provide a more accurate measurement of how much THC is present in an individual’s system as compared to methods prevalent now, NBC News reported.

Results of saliva, blood or urine tests can sometimes be skewed as THC has the ability to remain in bodily fluids for up to several weeks after the individual has smoked marijuana.

Hence, there is a need for a "fair forensic tool capable of detecting THC in the short window of impairment," the scientists said in the study.

The device functions in a similar way to alcohol breath analysers. The THC introduced in a solution in the device gets oxidised, producing an electric current whose strength indicates how much of the psychoactive compound is present, ANI quoted Neil Garg, professor of organic chemistry at UCLA, and researchers from ElectraTect Inc as saying.