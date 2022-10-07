    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homescience News

    Can breathalyser detect marijuana? This device might, say scientists
    Scientists at UCLA and a UCLA startup called ElectraTect are conducting tests on a "cannabinoid fuel cell" which they believe will serve as a foundation for developing a marijuana breath analyser one day

    Scientists are working on a device that can help in detecting marijuana through a breath analyser in the future, much like an alcohol analyser which is used to detect the presence of alcohol in one’s body through the breath.

    Breath analysers are mostly used by the police to check if any individual is violating rules by driving in an intoxicated state.

    Scientists at UCLA and a UCLA start-up called ElectraTect are conducting tests on a "cannabinoid fuel cell" which they believe will serve as a foundation for developing a marijuana breath analyser one day.

    Also read: Rare diamond suggests presence of sixth ocean below Earth’s crust

    The researchers described the laboratory device in a paper published online in the journal Organic Letters on September 12. According to the researchers, the laboratory device will be able to detect THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, and measure its concentration in a solution.

    The technology is likely to provide a more accurate measurement of how much THC is present in an individual’s system as compared to methods prevalent now, NBC News reported.

    Results of saliva, blood or urine tests can sometimes be skewed as THC has the ability to remain in bodily fluids for up to several weeks after the individual has smoked marijuana.

    Also read: Scientists make the world’s whitest paint thinner and lighter than before

    Hence, there is a need for a "fair forensic tool capable of detecting THC in the short window of impairment," the scientists said in the study.

    The device functions in a similar way to alcohol breath analysers. The THC introduced in a solution in the device gets oxidised, producing an electric current whose strength indicates how much of the psychoactive compound is present, ANI quoted Neil Garg, professor of organic chemistry at UCLA, and researchers from ElectraTect Inc as saying.

    The researchers believe that such a breathalyser-like device could help in making roads safer following the legalisation or decriminalisation of use of marijuana in various jurisdictions in the US, including California.

    Also read: Why cancer genetic testing is less accurate for Asians & Africans?
