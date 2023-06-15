Cambridge University scientists develop synthetic human embryo using stem cells

Scientists hope that the breakthrough will help them better understand the origin of genetic disorders and the causes of miscarriages.

In a path-breaking development for the first-time scientists from the United States and the United Kingdom have successfully created synthetic human embryos using stem cells. The breakthrough is expected to provide important insights into the critical early stages of human development and its further advancement in future may bypass the need for eggs and sperm.

Synthetic human embryos are not the product of natural sexual reproduction. They are engineered from stem cells in a laboratory setting and they don’t have a beating heart or a brain. But, the embryos do include cells that could form those structures in later stages of development.

The latest research could provide medical researchers with critical insights into the first few weeks of embryonic development.

Prof Magdalena Żernicka-Goetz of the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology, who led the team of researchers, described the work in a plenary address on Wednesday, June 14 at the annual meeting of International Society for Stem Cell Research in Boston, the Guardian reported.

The development was first reported in August 2022.

The team, led by Professor Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, developed the embryo model without eggs or sperm, and instead used stem cell s – the body’s master cells, which can develop into almost any cell type in the body. The researchers mimicked natural processes in the lab by guiding the three types of stem cells found in early mammalian development to the point where they start interacting, according to Cambridge University.

The current synthetic human embryo model has been developed from mouse stem cells but the researchers are developing similar human models with the potential to be directed towards the generation of specific organ types.

“Our mouse embryo model not only develops a brain but also a beating heart, all the components that go on to make up the body,” said Professor Zernicka-Goetz.

However, the latest research also raises critical legal and ethical concerns. Currently countries, including the US, have not formed laws governing the use of synthetic embryos.

For now, synthetic embryos are limited to test tubes, and it would be illegal to try and implant them in human wombs.

Previous animal research with stem cells has shown that attempts to implant embryos have failed as they fail to survive. Scientists believe this happens as researchers haven’t completely figured out how to replicate the conditions of pregnancy.