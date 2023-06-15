CNBC TV18
Cambridge University scientists develop synthetic human embryo using stem cells
Jun 15, 2023

Scientists hope that the breakthrough will help them better understand the origin of genetic disorders and the causes of miscarriages.

In a path-breaking development for the first-time scientists from the United States and the United Kingdom have successfully created synthetic human embryos using stem cells. The breakthrough is expected to provide important insights into the critical early stages of human development and its further advancement in future may bypass the need for eggs and sperm.

Synthetic human embryos are not the product of natural sexual reproduction. They are engineered from stem cells in a laboratory setting and they don’t have a beating heart or a brain. But, the embryos do include cells that could form those structures in later stages of development.
The latest research could provide medical researchers with critical insights into the first few weeks of embryonic development.
