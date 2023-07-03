Buck Moon to kick off the season of Supermoons in 2023

July 2023 Full Moon: During the buck moon, it will be 22,530 kilometres closer to the earth as compared to a normal full moon event.

An exciting event for skywatchers is here as a supermoon, also called the buck moon, will light up the skies tonight. The moon will reach its peak illumination at 5:09 PM IST on Monday. This will be the first of four supermoons of 2023, and it is even more special as it will be 22,530 kilometres closer to the Earth as compared to a normal full moon event.

Depending on the local weather conditions, people can view the celestial event with the naked eye by simply looking to the southeast after the Sun sets.

Supermoons occur when the moon is closer to the Earth than a normal full moon event. Thus, it appears larger and more illuminated.

Supermoons can lead to a 30 percent extra brightening of the moon and a 14 percent increase in the size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth.

During this supermoon event, the moon will be just 361,934 km away from the Earth in comparison to its average distance of around 382,900 km, eclipse expert and retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espanak told Space.com.

Why is July’s full moon called the buck moon?

The full moon event of July is called the buck moon because this is believed to be the time when deer or bucks grow their antlers after shedding during the spring.

Supermoons in 2023

The Buck Moon will kick off a season of four supermoons in a row this year.

This year is also special as it has 13 full moon events, unlike regular years which have 12 full moon events.

There will also be a total of super supermoons of which two supermoons will occur in August, including a blue moon, which will be the closest moon to Earth this year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The fourth supermoon will rise in the night skies on September 29.