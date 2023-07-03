CNBC TV18
Buck Moon to kick off the season of Supermoons in 2023
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 11:30:40 AM IST (Published)

July 2023 Full Moon: During the buck moon, it will be 22,530 kilometres closer to the earth as compared to a normal full moon event.

An exciting event for skywatchers is here as a supermoon, also called the buck moon, will light up the skies tonight. The moon will reach its peak illumination at 5:09 PM IST on Monday. This will be the first of four supermoons of 2023, and it is even more special as it will be 22,530 kilometres closer to the Earth as compared to a normal full moon event.

Depending on the local weather conditions, people can view the celestial event with the naked eye by simply looking to the southeast after the Sun sets.
Supermoons occur when the moon is closer to the Earth than a normal full moon event. Thus, it appears larger and more illuminated.
