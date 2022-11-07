Blood moon lunar eclipse on November 8: When and how to watch in India

By CNBCTV18.COM

The total lunar eclipse on November 8 will produce a 'beaver blood moon', which will be visible to at 3:46 pm and last until 4.29 pm. The moon will begin to hide behind the Earth partially from 2.39 pm and will be partially obscured till 5.11 pm. In Delhi, people would be able to partially see the lunar eclipse at 5:57 pm

The last lunar eclipse of the year is set to occur on Tuesday, November 8, giving a chance to sky watchers in four continents a chance to catch the last blood moon total lunar eclipse of the year. It’s an opportunity not to be missed, as for people in India the next visible partial lunar eclipse will not occur until October 28, 2023.

Tuesday's lunar eclipse will produce the "Beaver Blood Moon" wherein the moon is set to turn blood red as it slips into Earth's shadow. It will be visible to viewers in North and Central America, Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands and parts of South America.

What is Blood Moon?

Lunar eclipses occur only during a full moon when the sun fully illuminates the surface. Usually, a full moon has no eclipse as it orbits in a slightly different plane than the Earth and the Sun. However, at times the planes coincide, and the Earth passes in between the moon and the sun cutting off the sunlight, causing an eclipse.

A "blood moon" happens only when the moon is in a total lunar eclipse. During a full eclipse, the moon is fully under the Earth's shadow, but a little bit of light from Earth's sunrises and sunsets (on the disk of the planet) falls on the surface of the moon. As the light waves are stretched out, they look red and when this red light strikes the moon's surface, it also appears red.

While it has no special astronomical significance, the view is striking as the moon becomes red or ruddy brown.

The darkness of the colour can depend on how much pollution, cloud cover or debris there is in the atmosphere. With more particles in the atmosphere, the moon will look darker than usual.

When and how to watch the eclipse?

In India, the lunar eclipse will be visible on Tuesday evening. India’s eastern parts including Kolkata, Kohima, Agartala and Guwahati will be able to enjoy the lunar eclipse in its entirety while other parts will get to see a partial eclipse.

The eclipse will be visible at 3:46 pm on Tuesday and last till 4:29 pm. The moon will begin to hide behind the Earth partially from 2:39 pm and will be partially obscured till 5:11 pm.

In Delhi, people would be able to partially see the lunar eclipse at 5:57 pm while in Nagpur, the lunar eclipse will be visible at around 5:32 pm. In Kolkata the eclipse will be visible by 4:54 pm.

Unlike the solar eclipse, there is no requirement of any special equipment to see the lunar eclipse. It can be viewed with the naked eye or through binoculars and telescopes.