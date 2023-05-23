Axiom-2 mission: Meet GiGi the teddy bear who is off to space

The furry, light-brown coloured teddy bear will be the fifth crew member of the mission. GiGi will encourage young children to learn more about space exploration and consider career paths in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematic .

Elon Musk's SpaceX captured the imagination of budding space explorers when it sent a red Tesla Roadster into space aboard its Falcon Heavy rocket in 2018. Now, Axiom Space and Build-A-Bear Workshop have grabbed the headlines by sending a teddy bear, named GiGi, alongside the Axiom-2 mission (Ax-2) astronauts.

The furry, light-brown coloured teddy bear will be the fifth crew member of the mission. GiGi will encourage young children to learn more about space exploration and consider career paths in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

ALSO READ |

The teddy has an important role in the mission as she will serve as a zero-gravity indicator inside the spacecraft. GiGi, wearing Axiom Space’s next-generation spacesuit, will provide a visual indicator when the spacecraft has reached the weightlessness of microgravity.

Space enthusiasts can follow GiGi’s journey on her blog. “As a young cub, I was always drawn to math and science projects. After the gift of a telescope one summer, I felt connected to the stars in a way I never had before, and I knew STEAM studies were for me. Now, as a full-time astronomer and aspiring astronaut, I am over the Moon to be part of the Ax-2 mission,” says GiGi in her blog.

The Axiom-2 mission took off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Monday, carrying the second all-private crew of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The crew used the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for their journey to the ISS. They will travel back to Earth on SpaceX’s Dragon Freedom capsule after spending eight days in orbit.

Axiom Space, a Houston-based company, is seeking to make space travel convenient by developing cutting-edge human-rated space infrastructure.

The Axiom-2 mission is part of a series of SpaceX's privately funded voyages to the ISS.

The mission includes a crew of four - Axiom Space's director of human spaceflight Peggy Whitson, private spaceflight participant and mission pilot John Shoffner, and mission specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi. Both the mission specialists are the first two Saudi Arabian government-sponsored astronauts who are visiting the ISS.

While Barnawi, the first female Saudi astronaut, is a breast cancer researcher, Alqarni is a veteran fighter pilot of the Royal Saudi Air Force.

It is worth noting that Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz had flown to space aboard the shuttle Discovery in 1985.