Axiom-2 mission: Meet GiGi the teddy bear who is off to space

The furry, light-brown coloured teddy bear will be the fifth crew member of the mission. GiGi will encourage young children to learn more about space exploration and consider career paths in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematic .

Elon Musk's SpaceX captured the imagination of budding space explorers when it sent a red Tesla Roadster into space aboard its Falcon Heavy rocket in 2018. Now, Axiom Space and Build-A-Bear Workshop have grabbed the headlines by sending a teddy bear, named GiGi, alongside the Axiom-2 mission (Ax-2) astronauts.

The furry, light-brown coloured teddy bear will be the fifth crew member of the mission. GiGi will encourage young children to learn more about space exploration and consider career paths in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

ALSO READ |