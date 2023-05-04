Astronomers discover a star consuming a planet in an unusual event

The study was a collaborative effort among researchers from several institutions, including MIT, Caltech, Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

A recent study has revealed that a dying star was consuming a Jupiter-sized planet, making it a rare interstellar event witnessed by scientists. The research findings, published in the journal Nature, detailed the observations and analysis of the event that took place on May 20, 2020. Kishalay De, a postdoctoral research scholar at Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT), Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, led the study and stated that the gaseous planet spiralled close to the star's orbit until it was eventually consumed by it.

The research stated that according to De, the planet's consumption created a significant outburst that made the star 100 times brighter in just ten days, before quickly fading away. He described the event as "the end-stage of the swallowing." The research team discovered the event through Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) at Caltech's Palomar Observatory in California, which scans the sky for rapidly changing stars.

Despite the event being observed, it took a year for De and his team to unravel the reason behind the observed change in brightness. Analysing data from Hawaii's Keck Observatory, which also observed the event, De was puzzled as the data showed that the two objects did not emit hydrogen and helium, which is a typical sign of a dying star eroding another.

The Palomar Observatory, which observed the event with an infrared camera, provided the scientists with more data. The camera showed "signals of colder material, in contrast to the white-hot, optical emissions that arise from binaries and other extreme stellar events." De said that the infrared data surprised him and the source was "insanely bright in the near-infrared."

Further analysis revealed that the dying star had thrown out colder energy for over a year. A significant discovery was that the data revealed that the energy was around 1000 times smaller than the star. De said that they realised the planet's mass was about 1/1,000 the mass of the sun, making it a planet crashing into its star.

De's observation of a rare event that has never been seen in real-time highlights its significance. He noted that a similar occurrence is expected to happen to Earth, but not for another 5 billion years when the sun dies out. De also provided a hypothetical scenario where an extra-terrestrial civilisation observing Earth from 10,000 light-years away during this event would witness the sun suddenly brighten as it expels some material, forming dust around it, before returning to its original state.

The MIT team members involved in the study included Deepto Chakrabarty, Anna-Christina Eilers, Erin Kara, Robert Simcoe, Richard Teague, and Andrew Vanderburg.