Astronomers discover a star consuming a planet in an unusual event

The study was a collaborative effort among researchers from several institutions, including MIT, Caltech, Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

A recent study has revealed that a dying star was consuming a Jupiter-sized planet, making it a rare interstellar event witnessed by scientists. The research findings, published in the journal Nature, detailed the observations and analysis of the event that took place on May 20, 2020. Kishalay De, a postdoctoral research scholar at Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT), Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, led the study and stated that the gaseous planet spiralled close to the star's orbit until it was eventually consumed by it.

The research stated that according to De, the planet's consumption created a significant outburst that made the star 100 times brighter in just ten days, before quickly fading away. He described the event as "the end-stage of the swallowing." The research team discovered the event through Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) at Caltech's Palomar Observatory in California, which scans the sky for rapidly changing stars.

