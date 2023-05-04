English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homescience NewsAstronomers discover a star consuming a planet in an unusual event

Astronomers discover a star consuming a planet in an unusual event

Astronomers discover a star consuming a planet in an unusual event
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 5:44:45 PM IST (Published)

The study was a collaborative effort among researchers from several institutions, including MIT, Caltech, Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

A recent study has revealed that a dying star was consuming a Jupiter-sized planet, making it a rare interstellar event witnessed by scientists. The research findings, published in the journal Nature, detailed the observations and analysis of the event that took place on May 20, 2020. Kishalay De, a postdoctoral research scholar at Massachusetts Institute of Technology's  (MIT),  Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, led the study and stated that the gaseous planet spiralled close to the star's orbit until it was eventually consumed by it.

Recommended Articles

View All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The research stated that according to De, the planet's consumption created a significant outburst that made the star 100 times brighter in just ten days, before quickly fading away. He described the event as "the end-stage of the swallowing." The research team discovered the event through Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) at Caltech's Palomar Observatory in California, which scans the sky for rapidly changing stars.
ALSO READ |
Scientists reveal the first-ever image of violent events around black hole
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X