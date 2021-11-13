‘Astronaut’ Snoopy to fly to moon aboard NASA’s Artemis mission

The iconic beagle from creator Charles M. Schulz’s comic strip Peanuts, Snoopy will be flying aboard National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Artemis mission early next year.

“AstronautSnoopy is no stranger to space. The Peanuts character skimmed the lunar surface as the name of the Apollo 10 lunar module & even caught a ride on the space shuttle. Now Snoopy is going to the Moon as a zero-gravity indicator aboard Artemis,” NASA tweeted.

Aboard Artemis 1 Orion, the Snoopy plush dressed in NASA's Orion Crew Survival System pressure suit will begin to float when the spacecraft leaves Earth’s gravitational field and enters the microgravity of space. Along with Snoopy, there will be a manikin and two "phantom" human torsos that will collect data for the flight to the moon for future manned missions.

“Zero gravity indicators are small items carried aboard spacecraft that provide a visual indicator when a spacecraft has reached the weightlessness of microgravity. Without astronauts aboard Orion, Snoopy will help share the journey with the world as he rides along in the cabin with a manikin and two other “passengers,” the space organisation stated.

This, however, is not the first time that Snoopy has been associated with NASA or spacecraft. Following the Apollo 1 test flight that resulted in a fire that killed all crew members, Command Pilot Gus Grissom, Senior Pilot Ed White, and Pilot Roger B. Chaffee, Snoopy became the official mascot of aerospace safety, testing and the rebuilding of the Apollo Program.

On the Apollo 10 mission, which was the fourth crewed space mission and second to orbit the moon, the call signs for the mission were Charlie Brown and Snoopy. The two were also the unofficial mascots of the mission, with astronaut Gene Cernan holding a Snoopy puppet during a news conference.

Craig Schulz, son of Snoopy’s creator and producer of The Peanuts Movie said, "I will never forget watching the Apollo 10 mission with my dad, who was so incredibly proud to have his characters participate in making space exploration history."

He added, "I know he would be ecstatic to see Snoopy and NASA join together again to push the boundaries of human experience."