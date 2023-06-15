Watch | Astronaut shares video of cyclone Biparjoy captured from space station

The very severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau port in the Kutch district of Gujarat in the evening on Thursday, June 15.

The images taken over two days from the International Space Station (ISS) show the formation of the severe storm in the Arabian Sea.

An astronaut from the United Arab Emirates has shared images of Cyclone Biparjoy taken from the International Space Station. As coastal Gujarat braces for the landfall of the cyclone today, the images show how the cyclonic storm formed over the Arabian Sea.

Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared a video and images of the cyclone on Twitter.

“Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured. The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring. Stay safe, everyone!” wrote Neyadi.

Neyadi first shared a video captured from ISS and later, the astronaut posted the images, in which the cyclonic storm could be seen edging in the Arabian Sea. As per Neyadi, the images were taken over two days from the ISS.

“As promised in my previous video here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station,” Neyadi wrote.

It is currently about 200 km off the coast of Gujarat, and it is likely to make landfall between 4 and 8 PM, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Saurashtra and Kutch regions as well as the adjoining Pakistan coast.

So far, over 74,000 people have been evacuated from coastal areas for safety, according to reports.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Gujarat, with a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds. The Met department has issued orange and yellow alerts for several other neighbouring regions as well.