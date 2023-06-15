Watch | Astronaut shares video of cyclone Biparjoy captured from space station

The very severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau port in the Kutch district of Gujarat in the evening on Thursday, June 15.

The images taken over two days from the International Space Station (ISS) show the formation of the severe storm in the Arabian Sea.

An astronaut from the United Arab Emirates has shared images of Cyclone Biparjoy taken from the International Space Station. As coastal Gujarat braces for the landfall of the cyclone today, the images show how the cyclonic storm formed over the Arabian Sea.

Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared a video and images of the cyclone on Twitter.