Asteroid bigger than two football fields whizzes past Earth

An asteroid, wider in size than two American football fields, made a close, but safe, flyby of Earth on Thursday, August 4. The asteroid was expected to zoom past Earth at 12.23 am ET (9.53 am IST), said reports.

An asteroid is a rocky object that orbits the sun like the planets. However, they are significantly smaller in size. Astronomers estimate the size of asteroids based on how bright they appear in the sky. Due to uncertainties, astronomers often provide a range for size estimates for asteroids.

Astronomers at US space agency NASA discovered the asteroid, named 2022 OE2, on July 26. According to estimates, the space rock is between 557 and 1,246 feet (170 to 380 metres) wide, which is as wide as two American football fields or three Statue of Liberty monuments put together. The 2022 OE2 is an Apollo-class asteroid, which orbits the Sun and crosses the path of Earth's orbit, Live Science reported. It was first observed this year, which is indicated by 2022 in its name.

If an asteroid this big hit our planet, it would release more energy than 1,000 nuclear bombs. However, 2022 OE2 missed the Earth by a wide margin.

NASA’s Centre for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) had earlier said the space rock was moving at a speed of 1,15,872 kmph. It was predicted to whizz past Earth at a distance of about 5.1 million km (3.2 million miles), which is over 13 times the average distance between Earth and the moon.

The 2022 OE2 was also moving significantly farther than the asteroid 2022 NF, which came within 90,000 km or nearly 23 percent the average distance between Earth and the moon on July 7.