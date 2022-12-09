NASA's Orion spacecraft Artemis 1 to return to Earth on December 11 after historic moon mission

The Space capsule is set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California around 11:10 pm IST on Sunday.

Artemis 1's uncrewed Orion space capsule is scheduled to return to Earth on December 11 after a 26-day deep-space trek. In NASA's high stakes test, Orion will splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California at 11.10 pm IST.

The site is about 480 km south of the original target landing zone, which was changed to escape expected inclement weather.

Once the Orion capsule lands at home, NASA will be on track with its Artemis programme, which aims to eventually take humans to the Moon’s surface.

If the test goes as per plans, NASA can begin prepping for the next flight in its Artemis programme, the Artemis 2, which will send astronauts around the Moon aboard Orion in 2024. Artemis 3 is scheduled to land astronauts near the lunar south pole in 2025 or 2026.

Orion's homecoming is one of the most challenging phases of the Artemis 1 mission which aims to test the safety and capabilities of the capsule.

Orion will barrel into Earth's atmosphere at about 40,000 kmph, or roughly 32 times the speed of sound. It will also experience temperatures of around 2,800 degrees Celsius which is nearly half as hot as the surface of the sun.

The brunt of that braking and the thermal energy will be borne by Orion's heat shield, which will be tested for its ability to protect the rest of the spacecraft.

The heat shield is constructed from the epoxy resin that was used during the Apollo programme in the late 1960s and 1970s, but it is applied in a different fashion to Orion, as per a Nature.com report.

For re-entry to be successful, the capsule will need to slow down from around 40,000 km per hour when it hits the top of the Earth's atmosphere to just 32 km per hour before splashing down into the Pacific.

On November 16, the Artemis 1 rocket sent the Orion capsule into space which went past the Moon six days later. The capsule fired its engines to enter a high-altitude lunar orbit on November 25 and set a distance record of travelling 432,210 km, the farthest that a capsule designed to carry humans to the space and back has travelled. After splash down, Orion would have travelled over 2.2 million km.